MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Football is almost back in the University City.

WVU is set to begin spring practices Tuesday, and will continue practicing through the Gold-Blue Spring Game, which is set for April 23. Head coach Neal Brown is calling it the team’s first “true offseason” since 2019, which was his first with the program. In 2020, the pandemic halted college football workouts throughout the spring and summer, and last year, the Mountaineers suffered some offseason setbacks due to COVID.

After several noteworthy changes to the program’s roster and coaching staff, a “true offseason” comes at the right time for the Mountaineers. Here are six key storylines to follow throughout spring ball:

New-look offense under Graham Harrell

West Virginia’s new offensive coordinator is arguably the program’s most intriguing newcomer.

Brown described the former record-setting quarterback and USC assistant as the best available coach for the job at WVU. Now, Harrell will have the opportunity to impart a new offensive philosophy.

A big part of that philosophy — one that he adopted from Mike Leach — is keeping things simple.

“I do think there’s a philosophy that comes with it of, hey, we can’t be great at everything, but let’s figure out what we can be good at, and be really, really good at it,” Harrell said.

Get to know Harrell and the origin of his coaching philosophy, which was also influenced by his father, by watching this Mountaineer GameDay exclusive:

A QB competition?

Former WVU starter Jarret Doege has moved on, leading to an open competition for the starting quarterback role that will likely continue into fall camp.

WVU lists six quarterbacks on its roster, but three of those players are the clear frontrunners for the job: redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol, one of several newcomers who enrolled early in order to participate in spring workouts.

Brown will closely focus on each player’s progress this spring. He noted earlier this month that the team didn’t bring in a transfer quarterback because the spring should be dedicated to the development of the athletes who are already here, but he hasn’t entirely ruled out finding a transfer who could start immediately this fall.

“We’re gonna go through the spring, and the belief is that one of them will take the reigns of the job, or we’ll get it narrowed down to two,” Brown said. “If that’s not the case, we’ll go find a guy.”

Greene saw a decent chunk of action early last season, while Crowder made a brief appearance in the home opener against Long Island. Marchiol was a four-star recruit and is the reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year in Arizona.

Harrell sees an opportunity to “mold” the trio of young signal callers, adding that leadership could set one of those quarterbacks apart in the offseason competition.

Replacing Leddie Brown

WVU also must replace its starting running back from last season, a player in Leddie Brown who put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and ranks sixth in program history in career rushing yards.

The head coach believes the ground game is still heading in the right direction, though, thanks in part to a marquee transfer.

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon will suit up for the Mountaineers this season as a redshirt senior. As a Tiger, he set multiple program records and showed plenty of promise before redshirting last season after appearing in just three contests.

“The running back room, I’m excited about that,” Neal Brown said. “We’ve added some pieces. Really looking forward to seeing what Lyn-J Dixon can do in this offense.”

The Mountaineers also feature some returning talent at that position, and each player will compete for playing time this spring.

Redshirt junior Tony Mathis Jr. is the most experienced player in that bunch. He made the first start of his career in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and ended the regular season with a career-best performance against Kansas.

The head coach also listed sophomore Justin Johnson Jr. as one of the only “bright spots” from the bowl loss to Minnesota, while Jaylen Anderson could provide some pop as a redshirt freshman.

Smaller numbers, more production at wide receiver?

The Mountaineers have taken some hits this offseason at this skill position. Winston Wright, the team’s leading receiver in 2021, entered the transfer portal, as did Sean Ryan and Isaiah Esdale.

That leaves WVU with just four receivers who have caught 10 or more passes in their Mountaineer careers: redshirt senior Sam James (144 catches), redshirt junior Bryce Ford Wheaton (61), redshirt sophomore Reese Smith (23) and sophomore Kaden Prather (12).

Neal Brown sees the decreasing numbers at the position as an opportunity, not a detriment.

“It used to be, in the wide receiver world, that you’d want 10-12 guys, kind of have a three-deep at those positions. What has become abundantly clear to us over the last two years is that you can’t keep that many guys happy anymore,” Brown said. “We had a solid group in that room last year, but you can’t keep seven or eight guys happy, so the roster numbers inside that room have thinned out, but we’ve got quality players.”

With more than 100 catches to his credit, Sam James is WVU’s active leader in career receptions.

New assistant coach Tony Washington will oversee the development of those receivers. Washington joined the coaching staff at WVU in February after a stint at Coastal Carolina.

Which defensive players have the most to gain?

A few veterans on the defensive side of the ball — namely defensive linemen Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor — have locked in starting roles. In fact, those two players will either be limited this spring or will sit it out entirely.

For many other players, though, the next month will be critical.

On the defensive line, the head coach thinks a pair of young Mountain State natives can benefit from a productive spring. One of those athletes is Sean Martin,

“He’s one of the guys that’s had a great offseason for us,” Brown said.

The Bluefield native appeared in all 13 games last season for the Mountaineers, racking up 16 total tackles.

In addition, newcomer Zeiqui Lawton is getting up to speed quickly, according to Brown. The South Charleston product transferred to WVU from Cincinnati earlier this offseason, and has stood out as one of the top early enrollees in the program’s newest recruiting class.

“He redshirted last year, came over as a transfer. He’s gone through our winter [program]. He’s strong, and really a smart football player,” Brown said.

At bandit, redshirt junior Jared Bartlett and redshirt sophomore Lanell Carr are set to battle for the starting role, according to Brown. At linebacker, redshirt junior Lance Dixon will see an increase in reps due to an injury to Exree Loe. The head coach highlighted him as a player with “all-league opportunity.”

Junior college transfer Lee Kpogba has also impressed at linebacker.

“He’s come and really established himself from the first week he was here. One of our hardest workers,” Brown said of Kpogba. “Extremely appreciative, has a lot of gratitude, one of our best teammates, and that’s shown up in a relatively short time.”

The Mountaineers will also have holes to fill in the defensive secondary, as Nicktroy Fortune, Jackie Matthews and Daryl Porter Jr. are no longer with the team.

Who’s hungry?

Earlier this month, Brown acknowledged some of the “noise” surrounding his program, which includes reaction to a losing season, a loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and another offseason filled with outgoing transfers.

But on the cusp of spring ball, the head coach is excited about the players who are here, and he says competitiveness “is at an all-time high.”

“Maybe some of the outside noise doesn’t reflect that, but I’ll tell you, within these walls right here, this group is really excited,” Brown said. “This is the hungriest team we’ve had, it’s the most competitive team we’ve had. From a group that’s where it’s supposed to be, doing what it’s supposed to be doing, this is by far the best group that we’ve had.”

Spring football will conclude April 23 with the Gold-Blue Game.