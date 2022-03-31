MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has completed about a third of its 15 spring practices. It still has five months of preparation to go until it opens the 2022 season at Pitt. That contest may be 155 days away, but walking through the Puskar Center, it’s clear the team isn’t wasting any time getting in the correct mindset for the occasion.

On the TVs and monitors around the facility, “Beat Pitt” appears on the screens.

To add to Coach Brown's statement below, this is what was on the TVs/monitors around the facility today.

The early reminder of what awaits on Sept. 1 has to do with one of his program’s top priorities — a sense of urgency.

“Without a doubt, it’s something that we talked about,” head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.

He and his program know no game is too far away. They’ve learned from recent experience what can happen if that urgency isn’t present early enough.

“We didn’t do a good enough job last year as a staff or as a team on the build-up to Maryland, and we didn’t play well,” Brown said. “That’s why the result didn’t go our way.”

Finding ways to not repeat last season’s mistakes is an area of emphasis over the offseason. That’s why it’s even more important that Brown and his staff are intentional about the buildup to the opener, especially since it’s against one of the program’s oldest rivals.

“It’s something we have constantly been mentioning as we start spring. It will carry over into the summer and fall camp,” Brown said. “But we’ve got to have a sense of urgency, because in 155 days we are going to line up and play.”

Neal Brown meeting with the media following day 4 of spring.



Goals for the spring:

*establishing standards

*growth in fundamentals, schemes, situational awareness

Goals for the spring:

*establishing standards

*growth in fundamentals, schemes, situational awareness

*through competition figure out who can help this team immediately

Brown outlined the three goals of the spring season: establishing a standard of what is expected out of practice and meetings; growth in fundamentals, schemes and situational awareness; and finding the players who can help this team win immediately through competition. All three funnel into the sense of urgency ahead of a brand new season.