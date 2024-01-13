MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the addition of Aden Tagaloa-Nelson to the Mountaineer roster for the remainder of the season.

Tagaloa-Nelson is a native of Lexington, Kentucky, and is a safety on the Mountaineer football team. He played in one game this season against Duquesne.

A 6-foot-1 freshman, Nelson played high school basketball at Woodford County High. He helped lead Woodford County to the Sweet 16 in the Kentucky state basketball tournament.