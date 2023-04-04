Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah throws a pitch for the Blue Jays against the Pirates. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU ace and current Toronto Blue Jays All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah is making moves on and off the field.

MLB Network announced this week that Manoah will serve as a correspondent on the morning TV show MLB Central. He’ll make weekly appearances on the program for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The former first-round pick made his debut in the role Tuesday morning.

In doing so, Manoah becomes the first active MLB player to serve as a scheduled correspondent on an MLB Network program.

The former Mountaineer was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He broke WVU’s single-season strikeouts record during a dominant final season with the Old Gold and Blue.

Manoah totaled 249 career strikeouts at WVU and currently has 310 strikeouts with the Blue Jays.

He was also finalist for the AL Cy Young Award in 2022.