Alek Manoah officially slated to make first start for Blue Jays at Yankees

Alek Manoah is officially in the big leagues.

The former West Virginia ace will likely become the first pitcher from the 2019 MLB Draft class to make his debut in the majors when he makes his projected start on Wednesday for the Toronto Blue Jays. He will go up against the division rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The news of Manoah’s call-up made the rounds on Monday, however it was confirmed Tuesday afternoon when the team named him Wednesday’s probable pitcher.

Manoah is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Blue Jays organization and the No. 3 pitcher. If he actually does take the rubber, the 23-year-old righty will beat out his expected debut season by a year. He is also the No. 97 prospect in baseball.

The Homestead, Florida native has gotten a lot of traction in his rise through the minors. Manoah made his professional debut for the Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League in 2019, pitching five games in a relief capacity, logging 17 innings on the rubber with a 2.65 ERA.

Manoah made a big splash in 2021 when he was called up to the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate. In his Buffalo debut, he gave up just two hits while striking out 12 batters in six innings.

In three starts, he pitched 18 innings and racked up a perfect 3-0 record with just a 0.50 ERA, and was named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week earlier this month. With that award, it was becoming apparent that Toronto would give him the call at some point this season.

“If he keeps messing around, that boy is gonna find himself in the big leagues before too long,” said WVU coach Randy Mazey after learning about the award.

Manoah etched his name in the West Virginia record books during his memorable 2019 season, logging a program-record 144 in a season across 16 starts, which is also a program-high. He led the pitching staff of a Mountaineer squad that earned a No. 1 seed and hosted the first NCAA Regional since 1955.

He finished his college career with a 13-10 record and a 2.81 ERA in 218 innings pitched.

Action between Toronto and New York gets started at 7:05 p.m..