Manoah sent down to the minors after horrific start to 2023 season

The Toronto Blue Jays announced a series of roster moves Tuesday afternoon, and one of them involved former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah.

Manoah, a finalist for the Cy Young Award in 2022, has struggled mightily in 2023. The big right-hander was optioned to the Florida Complex League, according to the team. This is his first demotion from the MLB roster since being promoted in 2021.

The Florida Complex League is an instructional league within Major League Baseball’s minor league system. It is traditionally the home of young, first-year players immediately after being drafted, or is a rehab site for injured big leagues. Baseball fans may know the league by its former name, the Gulf Coast League.

Manoah will head to Florida in hopes of ironing out whatever issues have led to his severe regression.

Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA across 13 starts this season. His lone win of the year came on April 5 against Kansas City. He went 0-5 in the month of May. Manoah followed that by suffering through the worst start of his big league career on Monday, when he managed to record just one out while surrendering six runs in the first inning against Houston.

The Homestead, Florida native is 26-16 with a 3.19 ERA in his career with the Blue Jays. He finished last season with a 16-7 record, a 2.24 ERA, and a career-high 180 strikeouts. Manoah is averaging well under one strikeout per inning this season.