Alek Manoah’s latest outing saw yet another milestone for the former Mountaineer ace.

Manoah made his 30th start of the season and fanned eight batters in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over Tampa Bay. His fifth strikeout of the night marked No. 300 for his career.

He is now the fastest pitcher in Toronto history to reach 300. His season total sits at 176 and career total now at 303.

Saturday’s start marked the fourth time this season the righty has finished with eight or more Ks. He saw a career-high 9 strikeouts back in May.

Manoah earned the win and finished the night with four hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Former Mountaineer and current Baltimore Oriole hurler John Means reached his 308th career strikeout before suffering an injury in April. His body of work spans five seasons even though he only took the bump twice this year before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Manoah took less than two seasons to reach 300 strikeouts. He has thrown 302.1 innings in 50 career starts.