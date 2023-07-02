The last time Alek Manoah was on a mound in a competitive atmosphere, the results were not good, to say the least. The former Cy Young Award finalist was blistered to the tune of 11 earned runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, over just 2 2/3 innings pitched in the Florida Complex League.

Manoah, aiming to return to the majors after being demoted last month, didn’t let his most recent start knock him off his path back to the bigs.

In fact, he was dominant Sunday night.

Looking like his old self once again, the former West Virginia University ace struck out 10 hitters for Double-A New Hampshire. Manoah pitched five innings, gave up just one run on three hits, and retired nine batters in a row from the second into the fifth inning.

He recorded at least one strikeout in all five innings he pitched. He struck out the side in the fourth, and recorded multiple punchies — his trademarked saying — in every inning but the first.

The lone blemishes against Manoah came with a run in the second inning, along with three walks and one hit batter. He did strand a runner in scoring position in three different innings.

Manoah’s 10 punchies Sunday night are his most in a start since Oct. 2, 2021.

The big right-hander’s last MLB appearance came on June 5.