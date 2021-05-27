Alek Manoah to make MLB debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University baseball right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah has been called up to the Major Leagues by the Toronto Blue Jays, the club announced on Thursday.

Manoah is set to make his MLB debut on Thursday afternoon as part of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. A native of Miami, Florida, he is 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in 18.0 innings of work for the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A) this spring, allowing just one earned run in his three appearances, all starts, while tallying 27 strikeouts with three walks.

Manoah, who was included in the Blue Jays’ 60-man player pool last season, began his professional career with the Vancouver Canadians (Class-A Short Season) in 2019, logging six starts. Drafted as the No. 11 overall selection by Toronto in the 2019 MLB Draft, Manoah is tied for the highest draft pick in WVU history. He’ll become the first pitcher and second overall player of the 2019 draft class to reach The Show.

Manoah was named to a school-record six All-America teams as a junior in 2019. In fact, he was the first player in program history to be named to more than five All-America teams in a single season, and he became one of two Mountaineers with more than five career honors, joining Jedd Gyorko, who earned eight from 2008-10.

In one of the most dominant seasons ever recorded by a Mountaineer, Manoah finished with a 9-4 mark and 2.08 ERA in 108.1 innings in his junior campaign, including two complete games. His 144 strikeouts rank No. 1 in single-season program history. For his efforts, he was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

In all, the 6-foot-6 right-hander finished 13-10 in 58 career appearances (34 starts) with a 2.81 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 218.0 innings pitched from 2017-19. He allowed just 68 earned runs in that time.

Manoah is set to become the 26th player in WVU baseball history to play in the Majors. He’s the third Mountaineer to earn a sport on an MLB roster this season, joining left-handed pitcher John Means of the Baltimore Orioles and infielder/outfielder Ryan McBroom of the Kansas City Royals.