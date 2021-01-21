Ali Jennings announces he will enter tansfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings is moving on.
The sophomore from Richmond, Virginia signaled announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Wednesday. Captioned “Chapter 3…” Jennings released a statement thanking the team and fans at WVU for his first two seasons of college football.
“I’m confident I’m making the best decision to reach my goals on and off the field for my family and I…With that being said I am entering the NCAA transfer portal,” he wrote. “Ali out!”
Fans responded with messages of support.
Jennings saw a slight downtick in his production during his second season, seeing action in just eight games and catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. In his WVU career, he reeled in 26 receptions for 240 yards and two scores.