Ali Jennings announces he will enter tansfer portal

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings is moving on.

The sophomore from Richmond, Virginia signaled announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Wednesday. Captioned “Chapter 3…” Jennings released a statement thanking the team and fans at WVU for his first two seasons of college football.

“I’m confident I’m making the best decision to reach my goals on and off the field for my family and I…With that being said I am entering the NCAA transfer portal,” he wrote. “Ali out!”

Fans responded with messages of support.

Jennings saw a slight downtick in his production during his second season, seeing action in just eight games and catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. In his WVU career, he reeled in 26 receptions for 240 yards and two scores.