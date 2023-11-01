With the Big 12 Conference releasing its football scheduling model through the 2027 season on Wednesday, the West Virginia football schedule is mostly intact through the next four years.
The Mountaineers have at least one opponent scheduled, and a date set, every season from 2024 through 2032.
Here is a look at who we know WVU will be playing, and where, for the next eight seasons:
2024
- Home — Penn State (8/31), Albany (9/07), Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF
- Away — Pitt (9/14), Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati
2025
- Home — Robert Morris (8/30), Pitt (9/13), Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, TCU
- Away — Ohio (9/06), Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
2026
- Home — Alabama (9/05), UT Martin (9/12), Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Cincinnati
- Away — East Carolina (9/19), Utah, Texas Tech, TCU, Iowa State
2027
- Home — VMI (9/11), Ohio (9/18), Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF
- Away — Alabama (9/04), Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati
2028
- vs. Tennessee (9/02) in Charlotte, North Carolina
2029
- Home — Ohio (9/01)
- Away — Pitt (9/08)
2030
- Home — Saint Francis (8/31), Pitt (9/07)
- Away — TBA
2031
- Home —TBA
- Away — Pitt (9/06)
2032
- Home — Pitt (9/11)
- Away — TBA