Allen returns on WVU Strength and Conditioning staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football has announced the hiring of Chris Allen as Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning/Director of Speed Development.

“I am excited that Chris has returned to West Virginia to rejoin the Mountaineer football family and our strength and conditioning coaching staff,” Mike Joseph, assistant director of athletics/head coach for football strength and conditioning said. “He brings years of experience from several Power 5 schools, not only as a strength and conditioning coach, but a skill and speed development coach as well. He is an outstanding addition to our staff.”

At WVU, Allen will assist with the design, implementation and conducting of strength and conditioning programs for football student-athletes that will facilitate maximum benefits, including individualized, comprehensive and year-round programs. He will help with the supervision and instruction of the football athletes and coaches in all aspects of weight training, conditioning and nutrition. He will assist the director with the coaches and athletic training staff on the overall conditioning, rehabilitation and welfare of the student-athletes.at

Allen returns to West Virginia after spending the past year as the athletic performance coach for football at Indiana. He helped design, develop, coordinate, oversee and implement the strength and conditioning program for the football team.

Prior to that he was the assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Kansas State (2018-20), associate athletics director for strength and conditioning at Arizona (2012-18), where he oversaw 17 of the department’s programs and associate director of strength and conditioning/director of skill development at Michigan (2008-11).

After graduating from West Virginia, he began his career as a strength and conditioning coach at WVU in 2003, where he served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach until 2007, before working until 2008 as the coordinator of strength and conditioning and director of skill development.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Allen was a sprinter on the WVU track team from 1996-2000.

Allen graduated from WVU in 2000 with degrees in accounting and management information systems and earned his master’s degree in athletic coaching education from West Virginia in 2005.

Allen holds certifications from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, the National Academy of Sports Medicine PES & CES, the National Association of Speed and Explosion, USA Weightlifting Level I Sports and the American Red Cross.