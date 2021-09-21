Alonzo Addae named Ronnie Lott Impact Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae has been recognized at the national level for his integral efforts in West Virginia’s win over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The senior was named the Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week after loggin 10 tackles and a sack for WVU in that contest. That performance gets his season totals to 17 tackles (including 10 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack and two pass break-ups.

Addae broke out on the Mountaineer defense in 2020 as he was a key piece to that nationally-ranked unit. He was second on the team with 66 total tackles, while tying for the team lead with two interceptions.

Addae is a sixth-year student and is currently working on a master’s degree in sport management. He has also earned a spot on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.