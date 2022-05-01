Former WVU safety will get his shot to make an NFL roster in the desert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia safety, and Gold and Blue Nation intern, Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Endurance Management.

Addae will report to the post-draft mini camp soon to compete for a chance to return to the Cardinals in the summer.

The Pickering, Ontario, Canada native started 23 games for the Mountaineers over two seasons. He began his collegiate career with New Hampshire in 2016.

Addae was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the coaches and Pro Football Focus following the 2020 season. He was a preseason all-conference selection by multiple outlets heading into the 2021 campaign.

This past season, the safety recorded 73 total tackles, including 45 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He also recovered one fumble, and had a trio of pass breakups.

Addae received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors from the coaches.

This opportunity with the Cardinals isn’t Addae’s first chance to catch on with a professional football organization.

Addae was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft by the Ottowa Redblacks. Thanks to CFL rules, he was able to finish out his collegiate career with the Mountaineers this past fall.

That, it appears, was enough to get him a shot in the premier professional football league in the world – the NFL.

Addae and his family are no stranger to the state of Arizona.

It is where the safety played his final game with WVU, as part of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December. But it’s also where his cousin, Jahleel, made the first start of his NFL career for the Indianapolis Colts against the Cardinals.

Both of those games happened within three days of each other, creating a unique opportunity for the Addae family.

Alonzo was a finalist for this year’s Canadian Cornish Trophy, which is given annually to the top Canadian player in the NCAA.