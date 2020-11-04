Amid election craziness, Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings — and Mountaineers rank high

With all of the talk surrounding polls, points and campaigns that are too early to call, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy decided to throw a different set of numbers into the conversation when he released his first KenPom rankings of the 2020-21 season.

West Virginia, who slots in at No. 8 to start the preseason, is one of the five Big 12 teams that make up half of the top ten. Baylor sits on top, with Kansas at No. 5, Texas Tech at No. 6 and Texas at No. 9. It’s no surprise, then, that the Big 12 was also rated the toughest conference in college basketball ahead of this season.

Pomeroy rated the Mountaineers at a +23.17 efficiency margin, which is a nearly 2.0-point boost from last season’s end. West Virginia finished 2020 ranked No. 10 in the KenPom rankings.

The Mountaineers tip their season off against Texas A&M at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.