“An absolute travesty”: Fans, pundits react to Huggins’s Hall of Fame snub

Basketball fanbases are set to be disappointed every year the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces its induction class finalists — but West Virginia fans are starting to get restless.

The Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2021 class on Tuesday, consisting of nine players and five coaches. For the fourth straight year, however, the name of the 13th-winningest college basketball coach in history was left off that list.

Naismith Hall of Fame announced 9 players and 5 coaches as finalists today.



Jay Wright made the cut.



Bob Huggins did not.



Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony scheduled to take place in Sept. 2021. Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for May 14-16 at Mohegan Sun. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 9, 2021

Mountaineer fans immediately called foul on the snub of their coach, who has been on the Hall of Fame Ballot since 2017. One fan, Brittaney Welch, even set up a Change.org petition to publicly make her voice heard (it has over 1,300 signatures).

The fans’ collective voice was even louder on social media.

Absolutely ridiculous. That's a joke and an insult. — Ernie B (@ErnieBWVU) March 9, 2021

Pathetic — CFHayes (@sharpercheese) March 9, 2021

Even some members of the media were displeased with the announcement.

I truly don't understand how Bob Huggins isn't even a finalist for the Hall of Fame. This should be a layup. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 10, 2021

Jay Wright of Villanova and Marianne Stanley– two good friends of mine– are finalists for Naismith Hall of Fame. surprised Bob Huggins of West Virginia was not included among group of 14 coaches, players. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 9, 2021

The fact that Bob Huggins, who is just short of 900 wins and has won over 70 percent of his games over a 35+ year stretch as a head coach, isn't in the Hall of Fame, is an absolute travesty https://t.co/KYr72QVBbz — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 9, 2021

Bob Huggins is 8th all-time in D-1 wins.



It's an embarrassment that he's not in the HOF. https://t.co/SzKStiC0Wh pic.twitter.com/NaI1kTOAGM — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 9, 2021

The exclusion of Bob Huggins is egregious. https://t.co/o0bcUA93l2 — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) March 10, 2021

Along with his 899 wins in Division I basketball, Huggins has an all-time win percentage of 70.4 percent — ranking 32nd among all coaches in history with more than 600 victories.

In his 39 seasons as a head coach, Huggins has reached two Final Fours and won 10 conference tournaments, along with 11 regular season titles (spread between the BIG EAST, C-USA, OVC and Great Midwest). In 2005, he was named the C-USA Coach of the Decade after revitalizing the Cincinnati Bearcats program and becoming the school’s winningest coach.

Huggins most recently coached a team to the Final Four at West Virginia in 2010. He has put together 309 wins with the Mountaineers and picked up a Big 12 Coach of the Year nod in 2015.