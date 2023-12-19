MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With high school recruits, transfers and NIL commitments, it’s hard to keep track of who’s coming and who’s leaving the WVU football program.

As of Tuesday, 15 players are committed to the Country Roads Trust for the 2024 season. Twelve of the 15 players recorded at least one start during the 2023 season.

With quarterback Garrett Greene set to return for his senior season, WVU has its offensive foundation in-place, especially when you add in the return of four starting offensive lineman. Tackle Wyatt Milum (11 starts), guard Ja’Quay Hubbard (three starts), guard/center Brandon Yates (11 starts) and guard Tomas Rimac (10 starts) are all committed to return in 2024.

Three of WVU’s definite returning skill players (Greene, Jahiem White, Rodney Gallagher III) accounted for 56.4% of the Mountaineers’ output on the ground, and that number would increase to 84.8% if CJ Donaldson returns. If both Donaldson and backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol come back for their third seasons, 89.3% of WVU’s rushing output would remain in the Old Gold and Blue.

As for the passing game, five of WVU’s top-eight receivers from 2023 are set to return next season. Those five pass catchers produced 48.7% of the Mountaineers’ air yards this year.

Though there is still plenty of time for players to make decisions on their 2024 seasons, the WVU defense is going through more turnover than the offense. Just three defensive players from the 2023 roster — all of whom are linebackers — have publicly announced their decision to return to Morgantown.

WVU is also projected to add 19 players to its 2024 recruiting class, and five more players have announced their plans to transfer to WVU next season.

Here is the full list of players with agreements with the Country Roads Trust for 2024: