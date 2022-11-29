Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.

Junior linebacker Lee Kpogba is WVU’s defensive player of the week. He tied his season-high with 13 tackles, including seven solo stops, against the Cowboys. He also got in the backfield on a few occasions, finishing with 1.5 sacks and two TFLs. Both numbers were a game-high.

Morgantown’s own Preston Fox is the player of the week on special teams. The wide receiver returned three punts for a total of 10 yards. It looked like Fox was going to have a highlight reel return in the third quarter. He took it 69 yards and almost to pay dirt, but unfortunately, it was called back due to an offsides penalty.

Zach Fraizer has been touted as the offensive lineman of the week for the fourth time this season. The junior center took home that title in three of four WVU wins this season.

Fellow o-linemen Wyatt Milum and Doug Nester landed on the Blue Collar Award list along with defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson.

As far as scout team honors, freshman WR Hudson Clement (offense), freshman defensive back Keaton Thomas (defense), and redshirt freshman safety Avery Wilcox (special teams) round out the player of the week honors for the 2022 campaign.

WVU ended the year with a 24-19 victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater.