MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The top-rated guard in the transfer portal has committed to WVU men’s basketball.

A source confirmed the news to Gold and Blue Nation Wednesday.

Last season with Arizona, Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists, and he won the conference’s tournament title.

Last week, WVU guard Jose Perez announced that he will return to the program for the 2023-24 season. Perez transferred to WVU last year, but was deemed ineligible for the 2022-23 season.

Together, Kriisa and Perez could make for a dynamic guard duo for head coach Bob Huggins. Fellow guard Joe Toussaint also has the option to return to WVU next season and use his Covid year of eligibility.

Kriisa, a native of Estonia, will be a senior next season.