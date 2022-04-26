WVU's leadoff hitter enters Wednesday's contest vs. Penn State with 10 hits in his last five games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Entering the final week of March, Austin Davis was hitting for a .250 batting average.

While the senior right fielder was off to an 11-for-13 start to the year at stealing bases, he was in the midst of a 6-for-33 spell at the plate.

He then went 3-for-4 against Marshall in Huntington, and then 2-for-5 against the Panthers at Cost Field in Pittsburgh the following night.

The back-to-back games against West Virginia rivals jump-started Davis’ bat.

Beginning with the game against the Herd on March 29, Davis has hit for a .459 batting average since.

He has recorded a hit in 13 of the last 14 games, and has had multi-hit performances in eight of those contests.

Going back to the game against the Herd, Davis has collected 34 hits in 18 games. Before that contest, he had recorded 22 hits in 21 ball games.

Five of his hits came Sunday in a 5-for-6 performance against No. 9 Texas Tech.

The 34-for-74 stretch he’s currently on has raised Davis’ batting average all the way to .348 — that’s nearly 100 points from where it was one month ago.

Currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, Davis is one of the hottest hitters in the Big 12 Conference. He holds the eighth-best batting average in the league, ranks seventh in hits (55), and is second in stolen bases (25).

Those 25 steals are the ninth-most in the country, and the third-best total among players from Power 5 conferences.

Davis looks to remain hot this week.

He and the Mountaineers host Penn State on Wednesday. Davis went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a steal against the Nittany Lions earlier this month.

After that, Davis and company will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on a Jayhawks team that allowed 46 runs to Oklahoma last weekend.

Last season, Davis went a combined 8-for-14 with five runs scored, five runs driven in, and a pair of doubles in four games against the Jayhawks.