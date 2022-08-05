Acrisure Stadium is sure to be rocking on Sept. 1.

Pitt football announced Friday that the season-opening Backyard Brawl officially sold out. According to Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi, the full allotment of tickets sold out in 15 minutes.

To help fans squeeze into the rivalry clash, the Pitt athletics department opened sales for a limited number of standing-room-only tickets at 10 a.m. on Friday. Those are going for $125 and are limited to two per customer.

It’s clear that fans are excited for the Brawl’s rehashing. WVU fans bought out their whole allotment of tickets on July 7, and Pitt’s single-game ticket sales reportedly dried up in minutes.

The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN for those who were unable to buy a ticket.