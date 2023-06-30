MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is a stigma that surrounds the word “interim,” and AD Wren Baker and interim men’s head basketball coach Josh Eilert are trying to thwart it.

Once an interim tag is applied, it can be difficult to combat the narrative that the program is defaulting to the next season upon selection of a long-term coach. But that perception doesn’t concern Eilert.

“My staff and I [are] going to build a great game plan, and we’re going to go out there and we’re going to try to win,” Eilert said. “That’s the plan, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s our mission.”

Baker reiterated that the interim title for Eilert is an effort to maintain transparency, not to diminish the role. He also mentioned that the search committee for the head coaching vacancy opened two searches: one for an interim replacement, and another for a long-term hire. While one search is over, the other is on pause.

“It was important to make our intentions known now. That way, people don’t have to sit around and speculate. They know what our plan is,” Baker said. “We can all work that plan. [When] you inherit a job this time of year with the turmoil that we’ve had, it’s going to be difficult.”

The manner of an interim tag also makes it difficult for management to evaluate the coach. Many are watching how Eilert retains and continues to build the roster. But is success measured by how the team matches up against its expectations before the coaching change? Or is it something more abstract?

“I’ve said this consistently, I don’t put expectations out there in terms of wins and losses,” Baker said. “I’m more concerned with how you overall manage and run a program, and how you treat people, and the way you help people grow and develop, because I believe if you’re doing all those things, the wins eventually come. I’ve just seen it over-and-over, time and time again.”

Baker mentioned that he could bring in a former head coach to work as an advisor for Eilert, and that Eilert could be evaluated as a long-term solution after the season. For now, all hands are on deck for the 2023-24 season.

“We’ve made it clear what our intentions are,” Baker said. “[Eilert] and I have had candid conversations about that. We believe the young people in this program and the staff members over there deserve stability and the [opportunity] to go on and focus on the season, and we’ll think about what’s beyond this season at the conclusion of this season.”