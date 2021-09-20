Bartlett named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After starring in Saturday’s win over No. 15 Virginia Tech, WVU redshirt sophomore bandit Jared Bartlett is the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Bartlett logged a season-high five tackles, including a game-high three sacks, helping the Mountaineers snatch the Black Diamond Trophy back from the Hokies in a 27-21 victory.

Those three sacks mark a career high for Bartlett. He becomes the first Mountaineer to log three or more sacks in a game since Darius Stills did it at Baylor on Oct. 31, 2019.

Jared Bartlett is the #Big12 defensive player of the week.



His three sacks vs. the Hokies were a game-high and a career-high. #HailWV

He also forced and recovered a fumble, and had a quarterback hurry.

Bartlett is the first Mountaineer to earn weekly recognition from the Big 12 Conference this season.