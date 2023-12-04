MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Dec. 4, 2023) – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced three different mini-packages options for fans again this season: Flex mini-pack, Friday Night Lights mini-pack and Mountaineer mini-pack that will go on sale beginning today.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members will be able to purchase by logging into their accounts at WVUGAME.com. Baseball season ticket holders will have access to purchase this priority offer from noon to 5 p.m.

The three mini-packages will become available to the public starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

The Flex mini-package is 10 tickets for $70 and allows fans to purchase 10 tickets and use them at any combination of games. Specific seat locations will be redeemable at the gate on game days on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Friday Night Lights mini-package includes tickets to Friday Series Matchups for Ohio State, Oklahoma State, UCF, Baylor, and Kansas State. The package is $40 for seats behind home plate and $35 behind the dugouts. This season, WVU is set to play host to Ohio State (March 15-17), Oklahoma State (March 29-31), UCF (April 12-14), Baylor (April 26-28), and Kansas State (May 10-12) at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineer mini-package features tickets to each Saturday Big 12 contest, as well as the Marshall game on Wednesday, April 10. The five-game package costs $48 behind home plate and $42 behind the dugouts.

All seating at Monongalia County Ballpark is reserved. To purchase your package, CLICK HERE. This offer will only be available online at WVUGAME.com.

Priority season tickets are still available to 2023-24 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and 2023 WVU baseball season-ticket holders. Fans can keep their previous seat locations by renewing by Friday, Jan. 5. Of note, 2023 WVU baseball season-ticket holders can now log in to their account at WVUGAME.com to renew their season tickets under the “Season Renewals” tab and will also receive a renewal mailing in the coming weeks. Fans also can purchase new season tickets now.