For the second consecutive week, RaeQuan Battle has earned Big 12 Conference honors. The WVU men’s basketball guard has been named the league’s player of the week.

Battle achieved the first double-double of his career in an overtime loss to Ohio State on Saturday with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three steals. Over the three games he’s played for the Mountaineers, he’s averaging 27.3 points. He recorded 29 points in his first two games.

West Virginia opens up conference play at No. 3 Houston on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.