MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University redshirt senior cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America first team, as announced by the organization.

Bishop, a 2023 All-Big 12 Conference first team performer, becomes the 26th Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team. It’s the eighth time in the past nine years a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Bishop also is WVU’s 49th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 112 All-Americans overall.

Bishop becomes the first WVU defensive back to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America team since cornerback Aaron Beasley earned first-team honors in 1995 and is the third one named on one of the Walter Camp teams (Rasul Douglas, 2016). He also becomes the sixth cornerback and 11th defensive back to be named to an All-American team in the school history.

Bishop was the only defensive back in the Big 12 Conference named to the Walter Camp team, one of only two defensive players named to the first team (T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, DL) and one of three defensive players to be named on the overall team (Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, second team LB).

Bishop was previously named to All-America teams by the College Football Network and Bleacher Report (first team) and USA Today (second team).

Also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bishop played his final season at West Virginia in 2023 after transferring from Minnesota. He started all 12 games for the Mountaineers and led the nation in passes defended (24), pass breakups (20), forced incompletions (17) and ball-hawk rate (interceptions and forced incompletions combined). He currently needs two more breakups to become WVU’s single-season leader with 22, currently held by Brian King (21, 2003). He is ranked No. 16 nationally in interceptions (4).

He posted 13 pass breakups over the last six games and tied the school record with five pass breakups against BYU and also had four against Oklahoma State. He was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week for the UCF game when he finished with two interceptions and a pass breakup.

This is the 134th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team – the nation’s oldest and one of the most prestigious All-America teams. Twenty-five players were selected to the first team by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 25 players were selected to the Second Team.

In all, 35 different schools from 10 conferences were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams.