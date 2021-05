MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another former Mountaineer might be getting is shot at the NFL.

Offensive lineman Chase Behrndt confirmed on Twitter that he has received an invitation to attend the Steelers’ rookie camp. The news was first reported on Twitter by Michael Schottey:

Behrndt started in nine games for West Virginia as a redshirt senior, missing the team’s lone nonconference game against Eastern Kentucky. He appeared in 42 games and made 31 starts in his career.