The 11th-hour roster shuffling continues for Best Virginia after the squad added guard Tamon Scruggs to its lineup.

Scruggs competed for Coach James Long at WVU Tech from 2017-2022, helping the Bears to regular season and tournament titles in the River States Conference in 2018-19. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior in 2022-23, but missed much of the season with an injury.

The graduate of South Charleston High School is the second guard that Best Virginia added to its roster the week before its first game at The Basketball Tournament. Former WVU star Teyvon Myers joined the team on Monday for the second time after competing with Best Virginia in 2019.

“Tamon is one of the best scorers I have been around. He was one of the best players in the country for us at WVU Tech,” Long, the coach of Best Virginia, said. “He is going to help us prepare and will be ready to contribute if his number is called.”

Best Virginia tips off its TBT run in Scruggs’s hometown at the Charleston Civic Center when it faces Virginia Dream in the West Virginia Regional. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET start on ESPN2.