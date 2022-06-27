James Long talks Best Virginia through a timeout during a TBT 2021 game in Charleston. (Photo: Ben Solomon/TBT)

James Long will be a winner no matter what happens on July 16.

Either his Best Virginia squad will win its pre-TBT tune-up game. Or, his college team, West Virginia Tech, will prove to its head coach that it can beat a collection of former D-I collegiate standouts.

Best Virginia will now play West Virginia Tech in its lone exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State University.

The club was previously scheduled to play against a team from the Maryland-based PITS League. Now, the WVU alumni squad will face Long’s regular-season group.

Tip-off for the exhibition game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Fairmont State’s Joe Retton Arena. Tickets are on sale for $10.

Best Virginia will also host a pair of skills camps before the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament gets underway. Those camps are scheduled for July 17 in Morgantown and July 22 in Charleston.

Best Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Regional. John Flowers and company learned who they will be playing in the first round last week with the TBT bracket release.

The West Virginia Regional begins on July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.