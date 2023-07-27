Best Virginia led at the end of each of the first three quarters

WHEELING, W.Va. – Best Virginia looked like the better team for the majority of play against Herd That on Thursday night. They led at the end of each of the first three quarters, but it was not enough to defeat it’s in-state TBT rival.

Herd That defeated Best Virginia 74-61 on Thursday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. After just two games, Best Virginia’s 2023 campaign comes to an end.

“[For] a good part of the game, we did what we were supposed to,” Best Virginia head coach James Long said. “Then craziness happened, and [we] just kind of forgot the game plan.”

The momentum from Tuesday’s win carried early into Thursday’s game. Best Virginia only allowed three points in the game’s first five-and-a-half minutes, and they led by as many as nine points in the first quarter.

Herd That rallied in the second quarter to outscore Best Virginia, but the team led by WVU alumni carried a 30-27 lead into halftime. They were largely carried by veteran Kevin Jones, who scored nine points and hauled-in seven rebounds in the first half. Jones finished with his second consecutive double double: 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Jamel Morris scored seven first-half points after recording just one basket against DuBois Dream. Morris finished the game as Best Virginia’s second-leading scorer with 13 points and five rebounds.

“It really wasn’t our offense. We were getting really good looks and getting good sets,” Best Virginia guard Chase Harler said. “It just wasn’t our day.”

By the middle of the third quarter, tensions arose on both benches amid a back-and-forth battle. With Best Virginia up 40-39, Herd That forward JaCorey Williams committed a shooting foul on Morris. In the aftermath, players on both teams engaged in a small scuffle near the Best Virginia sideline.

Williams was ejected, and Erik Stevenson received a technical foul. Stevenson would later foul-out and miss a large portion of the Elam Ending. He finished the game with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Morris nailed the four ensuing four free throws, and Best Virginia carried a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

And then Herd That awoke.

The Marshall alumni outscored Best Virginia 26-11 in the fourth quarter. While Best Virginia made a handful of free throws, their first basket did not come until the Elam Ending when they trailed 69-57. They went just 1-for-16 during the entirety of the quarter.

“The way that [Herd That plays], they get you to mess up,” Long said. “They capitalize on any mistake you make. If you mess up a switch, they’re at the rim. If you don’t box out, they’re rebounding it.”

Herd That also struggled in the fourth, particularly during the Elam Ending, but their 64-55 lead going into the Elam was a big enough cushion to complete the win.

Herd That and Best Virginia are now locked at 1-1 in two meetings historically.

“Regardless of the outcome, I’d sign up for this group again,” Long said. “They were great people.