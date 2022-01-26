Best Virginia is “running it back” in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second straight year, The Basketball Tournament will be coming to the Mountain State, and it will feature a team led by WVU hoops alumni.

On Wednesday, TBT extended automatic bids to all 32 teams who won their first round game last summer. That included Best Virginia, a team comprised primarily of former Mountaineers, which came up one win shy of an appearance in TBT Championship Week a year ago.

Best Virginia and 30 other squads accepted their bids. The Enhancement has been accepted as a replacement host team. The field is made up of 64 squads.

The team of WVU alumni took to Twitter to announce they are running it back in 2022. They advanced to the final game of the West Virginia Regional last year.

Best Virginia and Herd That, the squad representing Marshall men’s hoops, will co-host the region once again. The 2022 regional sites for TBT, the annual basketball competition with a $1 million prize, were announced last month. The West Virginia Regional will take place at the Charleston Coliseum from July 24-27.

Each regional is made up of three rounds and the regional champion will advance to the TBT quarterfinals. This year’s regional action will tip off with the Omaha Regional beginning July 16. TBT Championship Week will begin with the quarterfinals in Wichita, Kansas, on July 28 and wrap on Aug. 2 in Dayton, Ohio.

Tickets for the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum are currently on sale.