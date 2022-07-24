An all-Mountain State matchup looms in The Basketball Tournament following Best Virginia’s 75-45 win over opening round opponent Virginia Dream.

The team led by WVU hoops alumni, the top seed in the West Virginia Regional, led its TBT opponent by five after a somewhat sluggish first half. But Best Virginia opened the third quarter by rattling off 12 unanswered points to seize control of the game.

Best Virginia outscored Virginia Dream, which made its TBT debut Sunday night, 25-6 in that critical third period, and led by as many as 31 during the Elam Ending phase of the game.

Kevin Jones admires his shot for Best Virginia against Virginia Dream. (Photo by Ben Solomon/TBT.)

With Best Virginia leading 67-41 with 3:58 remaining, the Elam Ending score to reach was set at 75. Juwan Staten hit the winning free throw to push Best Virginia to the 75-point threshold.

Four Best Virginia scorers finished the contest in double figures. Future WVU Sports hall of famer Kevin Jones led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jermaine Haley and Jamel Morris each added 11 points, while John Flowers chipped in 10.

Best Virginia’s John Flowers points during a TBT clash with Virginia Dream. (Photo by Ben Solomon/TBT.)

Best Virginia is now 4-2 all-time in TBT games.

This TBT border battle was the nightcap on the first day of the West Virginia Regional. Before Best Virginia took the floor, in-state foe Herd That, a team led by former Marshall men’s basketball players, won its opener against Founding Fathers 77-71. That sets up a showdown between Best Virginia and Herd That Tuesday night for a spot in the regional final.

Last summer, Best Virginia advanced to the third round, losing to eventual TBT runner-up Team 23. Best Virginia has never played Herd That in the $1 million tournament.