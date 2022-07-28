Best Virginia is off to the TBT quarterfinals.

The WVU alumni basketball team is making its first appearance in The Basketball Tournament’s Elite Eight. The game will be played in one of the top fan environments in college basketball, and the former Mountaineers will be playing in what will feel like a true road game atmosphere.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this TBT quarterfinal matchup:

Best Virginia vs. Red Scare TBT game information

Date: July 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 6-2 (third TBT appearance)

Red Scare’s all-time TBT record: 8-3 (fourth appearance)

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (also available via Sling)

Best Virginia vs. Red Scare preview

Kevin Jones sent the group of former Mountaineers to Dayton with his game-winning shot in Wednesday night’s West Virginia Regional title game.

After two hard-fought games against Herd That and the Bucketneers, the competition only gets tougher on the national stage.

Best Virginia faces a Red Scare team that is not only very talented but will have the home crowd behind it.

Red Scare is billed as a Dayton alumni team, with nine former Flyers between the active roster and coaching staff. The roster is also made up of four players who either played in the NBA or the NBA G League, including Kosta Koufos, who spent 11 seasons in the National Basketball Association.

After blowing out Virginia Dream in its regional opener, Best Virginia played a pair of tightly contested contests against Herd That and the Bucketneers, in the regional title game.

Red Scare, meanwhile, played a trio of close games en route to a Dayton Regional title. Red Scare won its first regional game by five points, and then picked up a six-point victory in Round 2. The Dayton alums then won a high-scoring, entertaining contest against The Money Team by a final of 83-81 to advance to the TBT quarterfinals.

It’s a quick turnaround for both teams. Best Virginia and Red Scare both started playing in the 2022 version of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday, July 24. That means this will be their fourth game this week.

The winner of the Best Virginia/Red Scare matchup will advance to the TBT semifinals and face either Team HEARTFIRE or Blue Collar U (Buffalo Alumni).

Tip-off between Best Virginia and Red Scare is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN.