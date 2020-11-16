Big 12 announces championship game will be played Dec. 19

Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby takes the stage on the first day of Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

The 2020 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will officially be played on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the conference announced on Monday.

Tickets for the reduced capacity event will go on sale on Friday at price ranges of $65, $95, $145 and $195. There will be 500 student tickets on sale at $50 each, and each participating school will be allotted 4,500 tickets. Tickets can be purchased exclusively on SeatGeek.

The game will feature the top two teams in the Big 12 at the end of the regular season. West Virginia currently sits in sixth in the conference with a 4-3 Big 12 record, however they are still in striking distance of top-slotted Iowa State (5-1 in the Big 12) and Oklahoma State (4-1 in the Big 12).