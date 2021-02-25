Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship Awaits WVU

The West Virginia University track and field team travels to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship, from Feb. 26-27.



The two-day championship meet at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast will cover various field and track events in the two-day meet. Live coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 26, while championship day coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Live results for the meet are available at PFFtiming.com.



The championship meet features Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.



Last year, the Mountaineers season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last time out, West Virginia attended the Camel City Invitational, held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the JDL Fast Track Indoor Track and Field, on Feb. 19-20.

The West Virginia University track and field team’s distance medley relay team led the way with a third-place finish on the first night of competition at the Camel City Invitational. The team of freshman Ceili McCabe, freshman Jo-Lauren Keane, junior Tessa Constantine and redshirt junior Hayley Jackson crossed the finish line in the distance medley relay in 11:16.8 to take third place.

Two athletes represented WVU on the second day of competition. Keane paced the Mountaineers, finishing in fifth place in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.5. Classmate and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden registered a sixth-place finish in the women’s one-mile run with a 4:51.57 finishing time.



