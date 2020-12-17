Big 12 play opens for No. 8 WVU as Mountaineers host Iowa State

Conference play starts earlier than normal for West Virginia men’s hoops as it starts its Big 12 conference slate at home against Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The eighth-ranked Mountaineers (6-1) have faced one of the toughest schedules of the year so far, clashing with top-ranked Gonzaga, No. 19 Richmond and Georgetown and traveling thousands of miles in between it all — but, they’ve survived with flying colors, even cracking the national top ten for the first time since 2018.

After the busy schedule, Bob Huggins gave his squad a few days off — but they were back to work Tuesday to get ready for the Cyclones.

“Our situation was a little complex in that we had played a lot of games in a short period of time, and we had traveled a lot more miles than most,” Huggins said.

West Virginia’s most recent win over Richmond was their best shooting display to that point, sinking 58 percent of their field goals (they hadn’t made more than 44 percent to that point). The most impressive Mountaineer scorer of all was Miles “Deuce” McBride, who scored 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

McBride also got help from fellow guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who combined for 25 on 66.6 percent shooting.

The Mountaineers will be doing their best to replicate that performance — and hopefully for them, keep it up through the rest of the season.

“I think we’re going to have games where we really shoot it, and that game, Sean and Taz were both making shots,” huggins said. “I think there’s going to be games where we have other guys. Emmitt [Matthews Jr.] has shot it pretty well….I mean, the whole battle is consistency and I don’t know what to do about that. We shoot it a lot…in practice, and they come in on their own and shoot it a lot.”

McBride, Sherman and McNeil are three of WVU’s double-digit scorers, with the first leading the way at a 14.6-point clip. Right behind him, though, is Derek Culver, who averages 13.9 points along with 10.7 rebounds.

The Mountaineers are up against a struggling Iowa State team (1-3) that tipped Big 12 play off for the whole conference with a 74-65 loss to Kansas State at home — their third straight loss of the season. That game was the first in a trend for the start of the conference — all three Big 12 basketball games have been won by the visitors.

“I think that means that the home team better be ready to play,” Huggins said. “So we’re going to emphasize to our guys how important it is to be ready to play.

The Cyclones have had one mutual opponent with the Mountaineers in South Dakota State. While WVU defeated the Jackrabbits in its season opener, Iowa State was not quite as lucky and fell 71-68 at home.

Despite their record, Huggins is still wary of the Cyclones and their talent.

“They’re talented, they’re talented,” “They’ve got a seven-foot freshman who is extremely talented. They’ve got some transfers that have had some success at other programs — they’re talented. They can score the ball.”

Iowa State is led by Rasir Bolton, who joined the Cyclones last season after a stint at Penn State. The guard is one of four double-digit scorers on the team, averaging 15.8 points per game.

That seven-footer to which Huggins referred is budding prospect Xavier Foster, who has seen his game time pick up as the season goes on. Coming off the bench, he’s seen double-digit minutes in the Cyclones’ last two games, scoring 10 points in the loss to Kansas State.

Action between the Cyclones and Mountaineers gets underway at the WVU Coliseum at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.