Big 12 releases 2021 conference volleyball schedule

The Big 12 Conference announced today its 2021 schedule of conference volleyball matches. League matches are set to begin on Friday, September 24, and conclude on Saturday, November 27.

West Virginia will once again have 16 conference matches, with WVU opening its Big 12 Conference schedule at Texas Tech on Sept. 24.

The Mountaineers begin league play at home on Sept. 24-25, hosting Oklahoma (Sept. 24 and 25) before hitting the road for four away matches.

The road trip starts with a two-match swing at Texas, as West Virginia goes head-to-head with the Longhorns on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, then continues its trip at Kansas State on Oct. 14-15.

WVU returns home for two matches against Baylor on Oct. 22-23, before traveling to Iowa State to close out October action on Oct. 29-30.

In November, the Mountaineers close home competition with four matches, playing host to Kansas (Nov. 4 -5) and Texas Tech (Nov. 18-19).

The regular season caps with two matches at TCU on Nov. 26-27.

For the second consecutive season, programs will play a double round-robin format of 16 matches scheduled in eight double-headers. Competition against the same opponent will occur at the same site in consecutive days, unless extenuating circumstances. The host site for the series is reversed from last season’s schedule. The team(s) that finishes with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 champion.

All dates are subject to change. Institutions will announce their own non-conference schedule and match times when available.

The 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team will be announced on Tuesday, June 22, followed by the Preseason Poll on Wednesday, June 23.

2021 Big 12 Volleyball Conference Schedule

Friday, September 24

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Saturday, September 25

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Thursday, September 30

West Virginia at Texas

Friday, October 1

West Virginia at Texas

Thursday, October 14

West Virginia at Kansas State

Friday, October 15

West Virginia at Kansas State

Friday, October 22

Baylor at West Virginia

Saturday, October 23

Baylor at West Virginia

Friday, October 29

West Virginia at Iowa State

Saturday, October 30

West Virginia at Iowa State

Thursday, November 4

Kansas at West Virginia

Friday, November 5

Kansas at West Virginia

Thursday, November 18

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Friday, November 19

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Friday, November 26

West Virginia at TCU