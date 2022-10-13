For just the second time in over a decade, Kansas is not the league favorite

Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers have some doubters to prove wrong this season.

The Big 12 Conference unveiled its 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason poll on Thursday, and WVU slotted in at No. 9. That is the Mountaineers’ lowest ranking in the preseason poll since joining the league in 2012.

The Mountaineers are coming off one of its worst seasons in the Big 12, taking just its second last-place finish in 10 seasons.

On the other end of the poll, Baylor narrowly edged Kansas as the league’s preseason favorite, despite the Jayhawks’ national title campaign a season ago. This is just the second time since 2011 that Kansas was not voted as the favorite. The last time was in 2020-21 when the Bears were voted at the top; they went on to win the program’s first national championship.

Here is the full 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll: