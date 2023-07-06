WVU football helmet with signage of the Big 12 Conference (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that it has joined a football officiating alliance with the American Athletic Conference (AAC), the Mountain West Conference and the Southland Conference starting this upcoming fall.

Teams in the Big 12, AAC, and MWC compete in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), while the Southland Conference is a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The alliance will employ a pool of over 300 officials between the four conferences this season, and all officials under the agreement will undergo consistent trainings, evaluations and grading processes.

Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks will be the Big 12’s representative that oversees the management and training of the conference’s officials. Burks is scheduled to speak at Big 12 Media Days next week.