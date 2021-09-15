Big 12 unveils 2021-22 women’s hoops conference schedule

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2021-22 league schedule on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers are set to begin league play on the road and finish the regular season at home before traveling to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 10-13.

WVU’s 2021-22 conference slate gets started with a two-game road trip, as the Mountaineers open on Saturday, Jan. 2, against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, before squaring off at Kansas in Lawrence, on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

West Virginia returns to Morgantown for the next two league games, beginning with a contest against Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 8. From there, the Mountaineers welcome Texas Tech to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 12, before heading back on the road to take on Texas on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Austin.

The Mountaineers play host to Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 19, before they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 22, to do battle with Oklahoma State.

Following a week off, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum for a matchup against 2021 Big 12 Champion Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 29.

WVU is set to embark on its second double trip of the season from Feb. 2-5. The Mountaineers begin the road swing against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, before heading north for a game against Oklahoma in Norman, on Saturday, Feb. 5.

West Virginia then gets set to play three of its next four games at home from Feb. 9-20. The Mountaineers welcome Kansas to Morgantown on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before traveling to Waco, Texas, for its second game against Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 12. Following the team’s road trip to BU, WVU returns to the Coliseum to go head-to-head with TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Texas on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Mountaineers travel to Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, to take on Texas Tech and return to Morgantown three days later for a matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The final road contest of West Virginia’s Big 12 slate is set for Wednesday, March 2, and will see the team travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to go toe-to-toe with Kansas State.

WVU finishes the regular season against Iowa State on Saturday, March 5, in Morgantown, before heading to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship from March 10-13, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.