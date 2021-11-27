Big 12 Update: Where WVU can finish in standings, and WVU’s possible bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) will play in one of two Big 12 night games on Saturday as part of the final week of the college football regular season.
The Mountaineers need a road win over Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) in the regular season finale in order to qualify for a bowl game.
WVU, which entered Saturday in seventh place in the conference standings, can finish as high as sixth in the Big 12. That was made possible by Baylor defeating Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, but can only happen if the Mountaineers beat the Jayhawks this evening.
Oklahoma State has already secured its spot in next week’s Big 12 title game. The other spot will go to either Baylor or Oklahoma, depending on tonight’s result in the Bedlam Series rivalry game. A win by OK State secures a spot in the conference title game for the Bears. But a win by the Sooners would give Big 12 fans a second dose of Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State.
With that said, WVU needs to take care of business Saturday night in order to claim bowl eligibility. If the Mountaineers can do that, here’s where the experts think they will be playing in the postseason.
- Action Network: WVU vs. Rutgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m.
- Athlon Sports: WVU vs. Missouri in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec, 28 at 6:45 p.m.
- CBS Sports: WVU vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m.
- College Football News: WVU vs. Auburn in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec, 28 at 6:45 p.m.
- ESPN: WVU vs. Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
- ESPN: WVU vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m.
- FBSchedules.com: WVU vs. Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec, 28 at 6:45 p.m.
- USA Today: WVU vs. Mississippi State in the Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas on Jan. 4, 2022 at time TBD
- Yahoo! Sports: WVU vs. Northern Illinois in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m.
WVU faces Kansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on FS1.