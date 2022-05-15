The West Virginia University baseball team fell in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at No. 21 Oklahoma, 17-7, in seven innings at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

WVU (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) held a pair of leads in the early going of the rubber game of this weekend’s three-game set, but the Sooners (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) scored 14 of the game’s final 15 runs on a steamy, 90-degree day in Norman. Senior right-handed pitcher Zach Ottinger took the loss, evening his record to 2-2 on the year, while OU’s Trevin Michael was awarded the win.

Similar to Saturday’s theme in a 9-8 win over the Sooners, WVU used a pair of two-out hits to take the lead in the first inning. First, junior outfielder Victor Scott II tripled, before sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook brought him home with an RBI double to make it 1-0.

Then, OU scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Sophomore outfielder Braden Barry hit a sacrifice fly to plate a run in the third, before the Mountaineers tallied a four-spot in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. Redshirt junior infielder Tevin Tucker kickstarted the inning with an RBI single, which was followed by a two-run double off the bat of freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt. Then, Holbrook collected his second RBI of the day with an infield single.

However, the lead didn’t last long, as Oklahoma responded with a five-run frame in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead. After freshman infielder Grant Hussey hit an RBI double for WVU in the top of the fifth, OU tallied its second five-run inning of the day in the bottom half to stretch its lead to 13-7.

The Sooners scored two more in the sixth and seventh to clinch the series.

Despite the loss, WVU tallied 12 hits on the day, including two each by senior outfielder Austin Davis, Wetherholt, Holbrook, redshirt junior catcher/infielder Dayne Leonard, and Hussey. Additionally, Wetherholt and Hussey finished with two RBI apiece on Sunday.

Up next, the Mountaineers return home to finish the 2022 regular season with a three-game series against Kansas State, from May 19-21, in Morgantown. Thursday night’s first pitch at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.