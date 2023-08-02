West Virginia’s youngest assistant coach is seen as one of the program’s brightest stars.

Bilal Marshall, a former WVU offensive grad assistant and now the Mountaineer wide receivers coach, turned 29 years old in February. Head coach Neal Brown was determined to bring Marshall back to Morgantown in the offseason, and has been impressed with what he has seen from him thus far.

So, too, are others around the sport.

Marshall was named to 247Sports “30Under30” list on Tuesday, highlighting 30 of the top assistant coaches in college football.

With more than 70 FBS assistant coaches entering this season under 30 years of age, Marshall beat out a lot of competition to be selected for the list.

“I thought [it] was a really good feather in his cap,” Brown noted Wednesday.

Marshall is one of only four coaches and assistants in the Big 12 Conference to be recognized in this year’s list.