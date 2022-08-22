The WVU Sports Hall of Famer had two preseason catches as a Bill

Tavon Austin’s time in Orchard Park has been cut short.

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they had released the wide receiver along with punter Matt Haack. The duo was let go as the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline looms on Aug. 30.

Austin signed with Buffalo on a one-year, $1,120,000 contract in June. The 31-year-old wide receiver arrived in Orchard Park thankful for the opportunity and confident in his abilities, but it seems the Bills’ pass-catcher surplus made it difficult for Austin to find a roster spot.

Austin did get some playing time in the preseason, catching two passes for 18 yards in Buffalo’s 42-15 win over Denver on Saturday.

The former first-round draft pick from West Virginia has seemed to weather this sort of adversity throughout his career. Austin has been on an NFL roster for each of his nine seasons, most recently playing 13 games including three starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Baltimore, Maryland native is WVU’s all-time leading receiver, racking up 3,413 yards in his four-year career as a Mountaineer. Austin will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in September along with teammates Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith.