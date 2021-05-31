Black Bears add six Mountaineers to roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of Mountaineers will continue playing baseball at Monongalia County Ballpark this summer — just in a different uniform.

Six Mountaineers are now listed on the West Virginia Black Bears roster as the team continues its first season in the MLB Draft League. As of Monday morning, the Black Bears, formerly of the New York-Penn League, are 0-3-2 overall. (Yes, there are ties in this league.)

The MLB Draft League is a new venture that provides draft-eligible prospects with an opportunity to compete in front of MLB scouts and against other top talent. The league’s 68-game season began in late May, will end in early August and will pause in July during the 2021 MLB Draft.

The following WVU players are now listed as active on the Black Bears roster:

Madison Jeffrey (P) — During his junior season, Jeffrey served as WVU’s closer, tossing 20 innings across 18 appearances. He struck out 28 batters while walking 23 and giving up 21 hits while surrendering 15 earned runs. He also pitched a season-high 2.1 innings in Friday’s loss to Texas in a Big 12 Championship elimination game.

Zach Ottinger (P) — The junior appeared in 16 games for the Mountaineers, tossing 17.2 innings and striking out 23. Ottinger’s best moments as a Mountaineer came as a true freshman, when he pitched four scoreless innings in relief against Texas Tech, allowing WVU to advance to the Big 12 championship game in 2019. He also logged 3.1 innings in WVU’s NCAA Regional loss to Texas A&M that same season.

👀 A familiar face has been added to our active roster: welcome back to the Mon @z_ott22 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cK6kopfVcK — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) May 31, 2021

Paul McIntosh (C) — An All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2021, McIntosh was WVU’s co-leader in homers with eight. He batted .256 across 45 appearances in his senior campaign, notching 40 hits and driving in 26 runs. He is listed as a catcher on the Black Bears roster, but made regular starts for the Mountaineers this season in left field. Head coach Randy Mazey believes McIntosh could be a better pro prospect as an outfielder.

Tyler Doanes (IF) — Another Mountaineer senior, Doanes batted .225 across 40 appearances for WVU, making 36 starts in 2021. He logged 29 hits and drove in 22 runs.

Tevin Tucker (IF) — After starting all 76 games at shortstop in his first two seasons as a Mountaineer, Tucker missed the 2021 campaign due to an injury. He is currently listed as an active member of the Black Bears roster, but it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be able to compete for the team.

Austin Davis (OF) — When Davis does feature in the starting lineup for the Black Bears this summer, he might be worth the price of admission alone. The junior led WVU in batting average during an All-Big 12 honorable mention campaign in 2021, the only Mountaineer to finish the season with an average above .300. He also has a knack for making spectacular plays with his glove: two of his web gems were featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 during the home stretch of the regular season, while another catch at the right field wall in the Big 12 Championship robbed Texas of a grand slam.

AUSTIN DAVIS MAKES AN UNBELIEVABLE CATCH TO ROB A GRAND SLAM!!! 🤯🤯🤯



Are you kidding me⁉️⁉️#HailWV | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/VNaJcHr0tU — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) May 29, 2021

The Black Bears host Mahoning Valley Monday and Tuesday night before embarking on a five-game road trip.