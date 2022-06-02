ITA RANKINGS: https://wvusports.co/3GJ4OUu

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 2, 2022) – The doubles pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team made their fifth appearance in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) doubles rankings of the 2022 spring season, as announced on Thursday.

“We are all proud of and excited for Cami and Pei finishing in the national doubles rankings,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “They had an outstanding season, and I’m ecstatic that it was capped with this recognition.

We had a lot of program firsts this year and this is another to add on. We’re trying to create things within the program that have never been done before and each one of these is a step forward for our young team.”

Bossi and Chang ranked No. 75 in the final national rankings. The pair initially entered the rankings at No. 42, on March 23, after topping then-No. 5 pair Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, 6-4, from then-No. 26 Baylor on March 20. Bossi and Chang are the first pair in WVU program history to appear in the ITA doubles rankings.

At season’s end, the duo led the team with a 9-8 doubles record this spring.