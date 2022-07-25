Rip City Management has announced the brackets for the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy. The multi-team tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing during ESPN’s annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27.

Men’s teams competing in Phil Knight Legacy include Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. These skilled teams have a combined 202NCAA Tournament appearances, 30 Final Fours and seven NCAA titles.

Three of the eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including Duke in the Final Four. Xavier won the National Invitation Tournament.

The women’s Phil Knight Legacy field features Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn. That group has combined for 97 NCAA Tournament appearances, 44 Elite Eights, 28 Final Fours and 12 national championships.

The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Moda Championships Packages are now on sale. Single session tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with ticket information available here.

Each team in the Phil Knight Legacy men’s bracket will play its Thursday game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (VMC) and its Friday game at Moda Center, both of which are located on the Rose Quarter campus. On Sunday, the championship game will be at Moda Center, third place game at VMC and fifth and seventh place games at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

The Phil Knight Legacy women’s semifinals will be played Friday at the Chiles Center. On Sunday, the championship game will be played at Moda Center and third place game at VMC.

All 16 Phil Knight Legacy games will be televised on ESPN networks, including the men’s and women’s championship games – live from the Moda Center on Sunday, Nov. 27. To view the brackets and television schedule, click here.

2022 Phil Knight Legacy Schedule – MEN

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Arena Thu, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 5:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum 10 p.m. Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum Fri, Nov. 25 12:30 a.m. Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 3 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Moda Center 5:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center 10 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center Sat, Nov. 26 12:30 a.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN or ESPN2 Moda Center Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center 7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum TBD Seventh Place Game TBD Chiles Center TBD Fifth Place Game TBD Chiles Center

2022 Phil Knight Legacy Schedule – WOMEN