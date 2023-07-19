MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Many fans, coaches and administrators are begging for regulation and oversight in regard to name, image and likeness deals in college athletics.

It’s possible their pleas may be answered soon-ish.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark agrees that regulation is necessary, and he believes that politicians with power over federal legislation can bring clarity to an otherwise murky side of sports business.

“It’s an issue that we’re all addressing,” Yormark said. “I’m working very closely with my [autonomy five] colleagues and [NCAA president] Charlie Baker. I have spent time on Capitol Hill. We would like federal legislation to create some uniformity to NIL. There [are] 32 states [that have NIL legislation], and in many cases very different interpretations, so federal preemption of state law is certainly something that’s high on the list.”

Bills regarding NIL and federal legislation have been introduced in Washington D.C. before, but none made it far enough to be debated. Though, Sports Illustrated reported in June that Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Tommy Tuberville (R., Ala.) have drafted a bill they hope will bring federal regulation into the modern world of NIL.

A draft of the bill that was obtained by Sports Illustrated gives the NCAA “great authority” to investigate and distribute penalties of NIL infractions. According to that draft, student-athletes would have to sign standardized contracts for NIL deals, which would not be approved until after the completion of a full semester of school. Within 30 days of entering the deal, the athletes would have to disclose its details to their school.

Larger NIL collectives would also have to register with the NCAA and disclose the details of all NIL deals associated with their affiliated school, among other topics.

The contents of the draft are not finalized, and could change in the future. The next step would be to send the bill to a committee for debate before ultimately being sent to Congress.

Federal NIL legislation is in the works, but it is still very much in the beginning stages.

“Country Roads Trust will continue to work within the confines of state laws as well as WVU and NCAA bylaws until any federal legislation is passed, if it is passed,” Country Roads Trust general manager Stephen Ford told Gold and Blue Nation. “Until then it will be business as usual for the Trust.”

The state of West Virginia currently has no current or pending legislation regarding NIL, so WVU will follow an interim policy. The university may make institutional adjustments to it accordingly.

Government oversight is not the only way that NIL collectives can create uniformity. Earlier this month, NIL collectives associated with Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, USC, Michigan and Penn State formed The Collective Association, which aims to establish a uniform NIL standard.

“They’re looking for the same thing that we’re looking for from the federal government,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “Which is [that] everybody is on the same page, and everybody’s playing by the same rules. I think that’s what they’re looking for as well.”

Brown also noted that he knows little about The Collective Association as a whole, but he recognizes they have shared values. At the end of the day, people are looking for rules to follow while others may be taking advantage of a fractured system.

“I think we were all learning how [this is] going to be legislated,” Brown said. “It is gray. I think it’s gray for a purpose.”