MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) on Tuesday.

The honor is the second of Brewster’s career after she was first named an Academic All-American in 2020-21. She is West Virginia’s 10th Academic All-American in program history and earned the squad’s 15th overall Academic All-America honor. The North Canton, Ohio, native is the first Mountaineer to earn multiple Academic All-America nods in her career since Bianca St. Georges earned three consecutive honors from 2016-18, including being named the 2018 Women’s Soccer Academic All-American of the Year.

Brewster started every match for which she was available in 2022 and led the team with 9,249 career minutes. Last week, she was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the third consecutive season. The three-time co-caption netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022, with all three goals credited as game-winners and her assist coming on a game-winning goal in the final match of the regular season. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal in WVU’s Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.

Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia’s regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record for career starts. She finished her career with 101 starts. Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year, and she is a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.

In the classroom, Brewster maintains a 4.00 cumulative grade point average (GPA) while working toward a master’s degree in business administration. She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and earned her third career Academic All-District honor last month. Brewster has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, as well as the Dean’s List during her time at West Virginia.