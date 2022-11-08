West Virginia fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster has earned national recognition for her game-winning goals in the Big 12 Soccer Championship over the weekend.

Brewster was named College Soccer News’ Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Monday afternoon, and was added to the outlet’s Women’s National Team of the Week.

Brewster tallied the game-winning goal in overtime of the Big 12 Soccer Championship on Sunday. The defensive specialist scored from roughly 90 yards out on a free kick, breaking the scoreless tie in the first overtime period.

Jordan Brewster just scored all the way from Corpus Christi!

What a boot! #WVU leads in OT #Big12SOC

pic.twitter.com/tTXdWqRDQG — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) November 6, 2022

Her goal, which was her second of the tournament, led the Mountaineers to a fifth Big 12 Soccer Championship title. She also tallied the game-winning goal in the tournament’s quarterfinal match against Oklahoma State.

Brewster was also one of five Mountaineers named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

With Brewster leading the way on the defensive side of things, WVU pitched a pair of shutouts, allowing just one goal in 290 minutes of soccer. The Mountaineers significantly increased their national RPI placement and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia will host regional foe Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.